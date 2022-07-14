Reed Smith Guides £680M Pension Deal For Hospitality Chain

By Martin Croucher (July 14, 2022, 3:42 PM BST) -- Hospitality industry giant Whitbread PLC has insured £680 million ($804.5 million) of its pension scheme liabilities with Standard Life, in a deal guided by Slaughter and May and Reed Smith LLP. The restaurant and hotel chain said Wednesday the deal will cover around 8,000 members of the defined benefit section of the Whitbread Group Pension Fund. Kieran Mistry, senior business development manager at Standard Life, said that the deal — which is the first for Whitbread — takes "risk off the table in a volatile economic environment." "For schemes who have not yet reached buyout, pensioner buy-ins continue to offer a fantastic opportunity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS