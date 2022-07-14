New Class Action Platform Launches To Boost UK Market

By Marialuisa Taddia (July 14, 2022, 7:14 PM BST) -- A new platform designed to connect lawyers with individuals to pursue group litigation launched Thursday with financial support from the Solicitors Regulation Authority, in a bid to inject new life into the group litigation sector in the U.K. The service, called Find Others, allows members of the public who have suffered an injustice to look for other people who have suffered similar harm and find the lawyers they need to either bring a lawsuit or launch a legal campaign. In addition, legal professionals who are already working on group actions will be able to use the site to find more clients...

