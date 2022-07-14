A&O, Morgan Lewis Help DigitalBridge Take 51% In Tower Co.

By Najiyya Budaly (July 14, 2022, 12:14 PM BST) -- U.S. infrastructure investor DigitalBridge, guided by Allen & Overy, and a Canadian asset manager have agreed to buy a majority stake in GD Towers in a deal valuing the German mobile telecommunications towers business at €17.5 billion ($17.6 billion). The consortium of DigitalBridge Group Inc. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP said they expect the transaction to be completed in late 2022. The deal will require regulatory approval. GD Towers is Germany's largest tower company and is owned by Deutsche Telekom AG, a German telecommunications business based in Bonn. DigitalBridge, which has its headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, is being advised by...

