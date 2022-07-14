ECJ Rules Volkswagen Software Is Illegal 'Defeat Device'

By Silvia Martelli (July 14, 2022, 3:21 PM BST) -- Volkswagen software that restricts the emissions control system of its vehicles so that it works only at a specified external temperature can be classified as an illegal emissions-cheating device that could entitle motorists to compensation, Europe's top court ruled Thursday. The European Court of Justice said that software made by Volkswagen, and also used by Porsche, should be considered a so-called defeat device that can be used to cheat emissions tests. The device would effectively prevent the vehicle's emissions filters from functioning for much of the year because of the temperature range set by the carmaker. The technology shuts off a valve only...

