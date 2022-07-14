Kevin Spacey Denies Sexual Assault Charges In London

By Ronan Barnard (July 14, 2022, 11:05 AM BST) -- Actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty on Thursday to sexual assault when he appeared at a London criminal court. The actor denied charges of sexual assault when he appeared at the Old Bailey Thursday, speaking only to deny the charges and to confirm his name and date of birth. (Ronan Barnard | Law360) Spacey, whose legal name is Kevin Spacey Fowler, denied sexually assaulting three men between March 2005 and August 2008 as he appeared at London's Central Criminal Court. The 62-year-old denied four charges of sexual assault and one charge of causing a person to engage in a penetrative sexual...

