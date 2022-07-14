Lottery Operator Gets Greenlight For Challenge To License

By Sophia Dourou (July 14, 2022, 7:29 PM BST) -- The national lottery's current operator can move ahead with its challenge to the U.K.'s gambling regulator's decision to hand over the license to a Czech company after 28 years, an appellate court ruled Thursday. The Court of Appeal decided to restore a suspension that bars the Gambling Commission from awarding the fourth National Lottery License to Allwyn Entertainment Ltd., replacing the current operator, Camelot. "It is impossible for us not to acknowledge the significance of the fourth license to run the National Lottery, which lies at the heart of the case, and the millions of pounds that the lottery provides each...

