ECJ Urged To Rule Servier Agreements Are Anti-Competitive

By Ronan Barnard (July 14, 2022, 5:30 PM BST) -- French pharmaceutical giant Servier group broke the law on competition restrictions by using so-called pay-for-delay settlements with generic drugmakers, an adviser to Europe's highest court argued on Thursday. Advocate General Juliane Kokott urged the European Court of Justice to overturn a decision by the lower court that some of Servier's settlement agreements with generic medicine manufacturers were not anti-competitive, according to a statement from the court. The General Court slashed more than €100 million ($100.4 million) from the fine handed to Servier for abusing its dominance to sign patent settlements and licenses with a Slovenian generic rival, Krka, and other companies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS