Hotels Sue Liberty Mutual For £30M Over Pandemic Coverage

By Alex Baldwin (July 21, 2022, 5:51 PM BST) -- Six hotels have sued insurer Liberty Mutual for up to £5 million [$6 million] each to cover losses suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the latest lawsuit seeking to force business interruption payouts from insurance providers. The hotels, which include three Hilton properties and hotels at Heathrow and Gatwick Airport, argue that they are entitled to up to £1 million for each "interruption" to their business since March 2020, according to a claim filed to the High Court on July 8 and recently made public. The hotels outline five instances all connected to lockdowns running from March 21...

