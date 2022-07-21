Aon Looks To Toss Suit Alleging Pension Plan Negligence

By Joanne Faulkner (July 20, 2022, 10:15 PM BST) -- Lawyers for Aon urged a London judge on Wednesday to throw out allegations that the insurer acted negligently when advising the trustee to a paper wholesaler about pension plan changes, arguing that the trustee agency waited too long to bring the suit. The insurer's counsel told the High Court that HR Trustees Ltd., the trustee for the Robert Horne Group Ltd., also received advice from law firms Shoosmiths LLP and Mayer Brown LLP before making changes to the company's pension plan and "had the knowledge required" to bring its claim long before the six-year statute of limitations expired. The trustee argued...

