US Expansion Drives Allen & Overy To 10% Turnover Jump

By Ashish Sareen (July 14, 2022, 8:34 PM BST) -- Allen & Overy on Thursday posted 10% growth in its latest annual financial results, largely driven by a U.S. expansion that accounted for more than half of its increase in client revenue. The Magic Circle firm said client revenue totaled £1.94 billion ($2.29 billion) in the first quarter of 2022. Pretax profits grew by 9% to £900 million, while profit per equity partner increased by 3% to £1.95 million, the firm said. Allen & Overy described its performance as strong across its global network but pointed to "exceptional results" driven by its expansion in the U.S. — particularly in areas like...

