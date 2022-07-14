Baker McKenzie Taps New Practice And Industry Group Heads

By Kevin Penton (July 14, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie has announced its new global practice group and industry group leaders, with six of the eight top attorneys based in Europe, including three in London. The firm on Thursday also announced five leadership appointments for North America, with George Avraam named managing partner of its Toronto office; Susan Eandi chair of its North America employment and compensation practice; Pepe Larroque managing partner of its Mexico offices; Will Woods chair of its North America international commercial practice; and Michelle Hartmann managing partner of its Texas offices. Kate Alexander in London will take over from Rafaele Giarda as chair of the...

