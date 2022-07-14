WTW Warns Of Sharp Acceleration In Auto Claims Inflation

By Dawood Fakhir (July 14, 2022, 6:29 PM BST) -- The bill for U.K. vehicle insurance claims will rise sharply in 2022 after being held down by COVID-19-linked factors, the brokerage WTW warned Thursday. WTW said in a report that auto claims payouts increased by more than 6% in 2021, as traffic hit the roads again after pandemic lockdowns ended. Other factors that contributed to rising payouts included rising global inflation, higher used car prices and high repair costs because of ongoing supply-chain constraints. Claims inflation is likely to continue in 2022, WTW, formerly known as Willis Towers Watson, warned. "The fall in motor insurance claims during the pandemic has been...

