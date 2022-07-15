Iranian Ex-Professor Urges Judge To Keep Bias Suit Alive

By Abby Wargo (July 15, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- An Iranian former Texas Tech University professor asked a judge not to toss his national origin discrimination suit against the school for the second time, saying he has supplied enough proof of bias for the case to continue. Anoosh Rakhshandeh on Wednesday filed a brief supporting his response to Texas Tech's motion to dismiss his Title VII case alleging he was denied tenure due to his nationality and religion. Rakhshandeh said his supervisor's biased treatment before and during his tenure bid shows discriminatory intent. Rakhshandeh said in the filing that his tenure denial caused him to lose his faculty position and...

