Arbitrator Erred By Creating Quarantine Pay, Pa. County Says

By Beverly Banks (July 14, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania county urged a state court to reverse an arbitration award giving paid time off to union-represented corrections officers who quarantined after exposure to COVID-19, arguing the arbitrator exceeded his power under the labor contract by creating new benefits. In a petition to vacate Wednesday, Allegheny County told the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas to toss arbitrator James Nevant II's June 13 award upholding the Allegheny County Prison Employees Independent Union's grievance over quarantine compensation for corrections officers. "Arbitrator Nevant's creation of additional benefits available to employees cannot be said to draw its essence from the [collective bargaining agreement] and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS