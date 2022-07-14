Retired NJ Justice Barry Albin Joins Lowenstein Sandler

By Bill Wichert (July 14, 2022, 11:35 AM EDT) -- Retired New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Barry T. Albin has joined Lowenstein Sandler LLP as a partner in the firm's litigation department and chair of its appellate practice group, bringing about two decades of experience on the state's highest court in his return to private practice, the firm announced Thursday. A week after stepping down from the bench after hitting the mandatory retirement age of 70, Albin has arrived at Lowenstein Sandler following a judicial career that spanned more than 400 opinions on a wide range of issues from the rights of criminal defendants and same-sex couples to employment discrimination and...

