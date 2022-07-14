Bannon, Again, Loses Bid To Delay Monday Contempt Trial

By Khorri Atkinson (July 14, 2022, 12:19 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday declined for the second time this week to delay the Monday start of former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon's trial for criminal contempt of Congress. Steve Bannon, shown here on June 15, lost his second attempt to delay his trial for criminal contempt of Congress on Thursday. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) At a pretrial hearing, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols also ruled that he would wait until trial to decide whether jurors can hear evidence concerning Bannon's recent about-face offer to cooperate and appear for testimony before the Jan. 6 House select committee, whose subpoena...

