Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Mobility Patent After Failed Bias Claim

By Dani Kass (July 14, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's invalidation of Mobility Workx's wireless communications patent claims, about a year after the patent owner's failed attempt to prove the board's bonus system unfairly incentivizes its judges to institute patent challenges.

More than a year after oral arguments, the Federal Circuit issued a nonprecedential opinion upholding the board's decision that five patent claims challenged by Unified Patents were invalid as obvious. Unified Patents had tried to challenge two other claims but lost at the board and did not appeal.

"We see no error in the board's obviousness determination, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!