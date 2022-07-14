Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Mobility Patent After Failed Bias Claim

By Dani Kass (July 14, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's invalidation of Mobility Workx's wireless communications patent claims, about a year after the patent owner's failed attempt to prove the board's bonus system unfairly incentivizes its judges to institute patent challenges. More than a year after oral arguments, the Federal Circuit issued a nonprecedential opinion upholding the board's decision that five patent claims challenged by Unified Patents were invalid as obvious. Unified Patents had tried to challenge two other claims but lost at the board and did not appeal. "We see no error in the board's obviousness determination, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS