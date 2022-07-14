Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

San Jose Gun Insurance Edict Not Ripe For Block, Judge Says

By Dorothy Atkins (July 14, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated Thursday she'll likely deny a gun rights group's bid to block the city of San Jose's new ordinance requiring gun owners to purchase insurance and pay an annual fee, saying the group's constitutional claims aren't ripe yet because the law hasn't taken effect.

During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman told Michael A. Columbo of Dhillon Law Group Inc., who represents the National Association for Gun Rights, that its "entire preliminary injunction isn't ripe yet," particularly since the city manager said San Jose has delayed the implementation of the new rules...

