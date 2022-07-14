Fla. Justices Make Many Remote Hearings Permanent

By Madison Arnold (July 14, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court announced a host of rule changes that broaden and permanently authorize remote proceedings in a variety of situations with the release of two opinions Thursday. The Florida Bar Rule changes stem from the efforts of a workgroup created by the high court to examine remote rules and whether they should continue beyond the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Florida Supreme Court adopted many of the recommendations of the workgroup, implementing changes across 10 different rule sets, including some in civil and criminal procedures as well as juvenile and family matters. "The [Workgroup on the Continuity of...

