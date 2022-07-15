AutoZone Claims Employee Attorney Violated Settlement

By P.J. D'Annunzio (July 15, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- AutoZone has asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to disqualify an attorney from representing a man suing the auto parts store for discrimination after he allegedly referenced a prior confidential settlement as part of a new lawsuit against the store. In a motion to disqualify filed Thursday, AutoZone, under its corporate name AutoZoners LLC, alleged plaintiff Shawn Newman's attorney, David Koller — who has twice filed claims with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of Newman — referenced a confidential settlement resolving the first claim in a filing for the second claim. AutoZone claimed the alleged breach put Koller and Newman's interests in...

