ICE Must Safeguard Migrant Family Unity Under Biden Memo

By Alyssa Aquino (July 14, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers must take steps to keep immigrant families together "to the greatest extent possible" while carrying out arrests, deportations or other enforcement actions, according to a new policy released by the Biden administration on Thursday. In an effort to prevent immigration enforcement activities from "unnecessarily" disrupting or infringing on noncitizens' parental and guardianship rights, acting ICE Director Tae Johnson ordered officers to enact new procedures ensuring that arrested noncitizens can see, coordinate the care for and maintain legal custody over their children and any incapacitated adults for whom they are responsible. "In the course of their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS