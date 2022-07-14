Crocs Touts $6M Win Against 2 Cos. In Footwear Patent Case

By Adam Lidgett (July 14, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal court gave a more than $6 million judgment to footwear company Crocs Inc. in an infringement suit alleging two other companies sold look-alike products. According to a clerk's order filed Tuesday in Colorado federal court, Double Diamond Distribution Ltd. owes $55,000 to Crocs and U.S.A. Dawgs Inc. owes $6 million. "This judgment not only reinforces the validity of our patent rights, it also reinforces our unrelenting determination to take forceful steps to protect our brand equity," said Daniel Hart, Crocs' executive vice president and chief legal and risk officer, in a statement. Both Dawgs and Double Diamond agreed to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS