Insurers Seek Arbitration In Hurricane Ida Damage Suit

By Riley Murdock (July 14, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A New Orleans suburb should have to arbitrate its fight over insurance coverage for damage from Hurricane Ida, a group of insurers and underwriters told a Louisiana federal court Thursday. The city of Kenner, Louisiana's insurance policy broadly delegates authority over disputes to an arbitration panel, including whether an issue falls under the arbitration clause, according to a motion filed Thursday. The clause refers "all matters in differences" between the city and its insurers to mandatory arbitration and requires the parties to arbitrate any disputed loss amounts, the insurers said. Kenner filed suit against underwriters at Lloyd's of London and a...

