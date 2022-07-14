7th Circ. Upholds Railroad's Win In Worker's Retaliation Suit

By Amanda Ottaway (July 14, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel affirmed Canadian National Railway's win over a worker who alleged he was given a dangerous assignment in retaliation for testifying in his brother's discrimination case against the company, finding he hadn't drawn a sufficient connection between the events. The ruling Wednesday upheld an Illinois district court's summary judgment dismissal of Nazariy Lesiv's retaliation claims against the railroad company under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The railroad company does business as Canadian National Railway but is also named in the suit as the Illinois Central Railroad Co. "Lesiv has not met his burden on causation...

