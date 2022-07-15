Part Of Ex-Berklee Music Prof's Sex Bias Suit Moves To Trial

By Abby Wargo (July 15, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge trimmed a former Berklee College of Music professor's suit claiming he was wrongfully fired for sexually harassing a student but allowed the bulk of his claims to stay in play after the judge concluded that the teacher had proved the school's investigation could have involved gender bias. Although U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris on Tuesday allowed the bulk of the professor's claims to remain, she partially granted Berklee's January motion for summary judgment on former associate professor Peyman Farzinpour's Title IX and Title VII claims alleging that Berklee wrongfully concluded that he had sexually harassed a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS