Your AI Program Probably Isn't A Person In A Court Of Law

By Evan Louis Miller (July 15, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A recently fired Google LLC engineer, Blake Lemoine, is claiming that the company's artificial intelligence program has become sentient, and — even worse — has hired a lawyer.[1] A court may now have to face a question once considered only theoretical: Is a human-like artificial intelligence, or AI, a person in the eyes of the law? In what sounds like the plot of a Michael Crichton novel, the engineer claims that Google's new AI program, Language Model for Dialogue Applications, or LaMDA, which is designed for applications such as Google Assistant and search, began to discuss its rights and personhood. According to...

