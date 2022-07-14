Biden Announces 5 New District Court Picks

By James Arkin (July 14, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden announced five new picks for district courts in four states Thursday, the third slate of judicial nominees the White House has released this week. The nominees are for district courts in California, Oregon, New Mexico and Illinois, all states with two Democratic senators. The White House also announced three nominations for local District of Columbia courts. The White House has now announced 16 new federal judge picks this week, with nominees for Pennsylvania on Tuesday and for four other states represented by Democrats on Wednesday. The newest slate brings the total number of nominees Biden has announced to...

