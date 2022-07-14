False Ad Claims Trimmed From Pa. Hair Product Class Action

By P.J. D'Annunzio (July 14, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday allowed most claims in a class action against a beauty company over alleged deceptive marketing of "natural" hair care products that contained synthetic ingredients, but dismissed the plaintiff's false advertising-related claims. U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan said plaintiff Rachel Binakonsky sufficiently alleged unjust enrichment and breach of express warranty claims as well as violations of Pennsylvania's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law against JM Brands, but fell short in her false advertising claims because she could not point to specific advertisements promising the Purezero product line contained no synthetics. "Most of Ms. Binakonsky's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS