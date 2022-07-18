Targa Asks 5th Circ. To Upend Whistleblower Ruling

By Lauren Castle (July 18, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Natural gas company Targa is asking the Fifth Circuit to overturn trial court findings that it retaliated against a Louisiana plant worker who refused a manager's direction to tamper with samples for environmental testing, saying he never qualified for whistleblower protection. Targa Resources LLC is asking the appeals court to reverse a Louisiana district court ruling that it says rewrote the Louisiana Environmental Whistleblower Statute and relied on outdated precedent when it determined the fired worker, plaintiff Kirk Menard, had engaged in protected activity under the statute. The court in March awarded Menard six months of lost wages, tripled under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS