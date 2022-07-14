FCC Wants Outfit Behind 'ScammerBlaster' Fined $116M

By Christopher Cole (July 14, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday floated a $116 million fine over an alleged scheme to send nearly 10 million robocalls to businesses in order to generate unwarranted dialing fees from toll-free carriers. In what was described as one of the FCC's biggest single actions to date on robocall scams, the commission voted 4-0 at an open meeting to take the enforcement action against Thomas Dorsher and his company ChariTel Inc. for apparently placing hundreds of thousands of unsolicited calls to toll-free numbers. The FCC alleges that using the long string of robocalls between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 2, 2021,...

