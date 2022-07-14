Bank Regulators Fine BofA $225M For Pandemic Relief Lapses

By Al Barbarino (July 14, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Banking regulators fined Bank of America NA $225 million Thursday for allegedly botching the administration of a prepaid card program to distribute unemployment insurance, as jobless claims surged amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including an alleged failure to establish an "effective risk management" that led to wrongly denied or delayed claims. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency fined the bank $125 million, claiming that beginning in 2020 the bank's practices violated the Federal Trade Commission Act's prohibition of "unfair or deceptive acts or practices" due to the bank's failure to adequately investigate and resolve the consumer claims. "Today's action demonstrates...

