Zurich Wants Real Estate Co.'s Virus Coverage Suit Tossed

By Matthew Santoni (July 15, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to follow in the footsteps of many other courts around the nation and dismiss a retail property management company's lawsuit seeking coverage for losses due to pandemic closures and precautionary measures. Zurich's motion for judgment on the pleadings said Goodman Management LLC's arguments had been tried and rejected in other cases in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and elsewhere, and that Goodman's case should meet a similar end with dismissal. "Goodman's lawsuit presents a collection of theories that have been thoroughly rejected by this court and state and federal appellate precedent across...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS