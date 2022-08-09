California Powerhouse: Skadden

By Hailey Konnath (August 9, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP's California team spent the last year cranking out massive technology deals and racking up courtroom wins for big-name clients, including working with Activision Blizzard on its planned $68.7 billion acquisition by Microsoft and helping the NFL win a high-profile case brought by retired players. The New York-based firm also represented laser company Coherent Inc. in its $7.1 billion sale to II-VI Inc. and chipmaker Xilinx Inc.'s $50 billion acquisition by multinational semiconductor Advanced Micro Devices Inc., earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2022 California Powerhouses. Since expanding to California in the...

