Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: Celsius Network LLC

By Vince Sullivan (July 14, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network LLC became the latest industry player to fall into bankruptcy Thursday, suffering from the marketwide downturn known as "crypto winter" that has led to massive drops in value and unsustainable customer demands for asset withdrawals. The company hopes to use Chapter 11 as a breathing spell to allow it to obtain new liquidity and ride out the market downturn. Reasons for Filing for Chapter 11 Protection: Global downturn in cryptocurrency market Customer demands to withdraw account balances Collapse of crypto borrowers of loan made by Celsius Filing Date: July 13, 2022 Venue: U.S. Bankruptcy Court for...

