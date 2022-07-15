Bills Position Ohio At The Dawn Of Digital Asset Frontier

By David Lopez-Kurtz and Tanner Dowdy (July 15, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Rising interest rates and a general economic downturn this year have affected the value of digital assets, including the relatively well-established likes of bitcoin and ether. In addition to market headwind, momentum around federal digital assets regulation is growing, culminating in the proposed Responsible Financial Innovation Act, introduced by U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y, in May. The RFIA would, among other things, clarify the treatment of decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, and create a new asset class — ancillary assets — which would encompass most digital assets, including those that qualify as investment contracts, and would be regulated as commodities...

