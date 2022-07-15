UK Legal Sector Sees Smallest May Earnings Dip In A Decade

By Marialuisa Taddia (July 15, 2022, 6:35 PM BST) -- The U.K. legal sector's turnover fell by 16% in May, according to the latest government statistics, but the decline at the start of the new financial year was more contained than in the past decade, in a sign that the sector remains resilient amid economic volatility. Turnover for the industry was £3.28 billion ($3.88 billion) in May, down from £3.92 billion in April, data released Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics showed. This is the lowest level of income since turnover hit £3.16 billion in January. By comparison, the U.K. services sector, including legal, saw an increase of 5% from...

