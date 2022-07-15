UK To Create Pension Task Force For 'Social' Aspect of ESG

By Irene Madongo (July 15, 2022, 3:41 PM BST) -- The U.K. government unveiled a plan on Friday to set up a task force to help retirement savings plans address the "social" elements in their environmental, social and governance investments, such as modern slavery and poor consumer protection. The new group will help to identify reliable sources of information and useful resources for retirement savings plans to manage financially material social risks and opportunities, the Department for Work and Pensions said. The task force is to contribute to the development of standards and will be led by Guy Opperman, the pensions minister. Opperman said that climate change should not be the only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS