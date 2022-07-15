Tesco Gets Ban On 'Fire And Rehire' Program Lifted

By Joanne Faulkner (July 15, 2022, 5:03 PM BST) -- An appeals court reversed a block on Friday on Tesco's ability to fire and rehire warehouse workers to phase out enhanced payment terms from their contracts, nixing an injunction to prevent the supermarket giant from dismissing staff. The Court of Appeal has unanimously agreed with Tesco's analysis that there was a lack of clarity as to what "permanent" in the contract of the retail giant's warehouse workers expressly meant. (iStock.com/Jaroslaw Kilian) A three-judge Court of Appeal panel overturned a High Court order from February that restricted its right to terminate contracts that entitled workers to higher retained pay. This retained pay was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS