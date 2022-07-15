Grad Gown Challenger Loses Antitrust Suit Against Giant

By Sophia Dourou (July 15, 2022, 8:08 PM BST) -- An antitrust tribunal rejected on Friday a graduation gown maker's allegation that London's oldest tailor was abusing its dominant position in the sale and rental of academic dress to impose exclusivity deals on universities. The Competition Appeal Tribunal found that while Churchill Gowns faced "considerable commercial hurdles" in entering the market, this was not caused by supplier agreements between higher education institutions and Ede & Ravenscroft. The three-judge panel conceded Churchill's point that there was evidence of students being asked to use an official supplier and discouraged from going to their competitor, but the judges added that this was "university conduct" as...

