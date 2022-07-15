Wash. Lawmakers Introduce Tribal Law Enforcement Bill

By Joyce Hanson (July 15, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Two lawmakers from the state of Washington have introduced federal legislation that aims to better protect Native communities and help address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women with improved hiring and increased retention of tribal law enforcement officers. Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse and Democratic Rep. Derek Kilmer introduced the Parity for Tribal Law Enforcement Act on Thursday, saying the measure comes in response to what the representatives have heard from tribes around the state about challenges they face with recruiting and retaining tribal law enforcement officers. Washington state Reps. Dan Newhouse (right) and Derek Kilmer here introduce the Parity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS