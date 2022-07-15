Teva Gets Pfizer Blood Thinner Patents Invalidated In UK

By Jasmin Jackson (July 15, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A London judge has axed four of Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb's European drug patents on blood thinner Eliquis that were challenged by Teva Pharmaceuticals in its suit over a planned alternative, ruling that they are obvious based on prior art. High Court Judge Richard Meade said in a judgment Friday that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. sufficiently showed that a 2008 publication known as Carreiro would've led skilled artisans to create the drug formulation claimed in the patents jointly held by Pfizer Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Holdings Ireland Unlimited Co. Judge Meade determined that the limit in the claims of European Patent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS