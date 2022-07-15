Justice Breyer Joins Harvard Law Faculty

By Andrew Strickler (July 15, 2022, 10:19 AM EDT) -- Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has joined the faculty at Harvard Law School to teach administrative law, the school announced Friday. Justice Breyer, a Harvard Law alum who also taught there early in his career, was named the Byrne Professor of Administrative Law and Process, effective immediately. Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will teach administrative law at Harvard Law School. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) "Justice Breyer is a historic jurist and a world-class legal scholar who also has a distinguished history as a member of this faculty," said Harvard Law dean John F. Manning in a statement. "I...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS