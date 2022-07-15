Skadden, Kirkland Steer Asian Fintech Firm's $125M US IPO

By Katryna Perera (July 15, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Asia-based digital financial services provider AMTD Digital raised $125 million on Friday by offering 16 million American depository shares at $7.80 each in an initial public offering guided by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. According to a public announcement made by the company, every five American depository shares offered through the IPO represents two Class A ordinary shares of the company. The underwriters have also been granted a so-called greenshoe option, exercisable within 30 days of the final prospectus, to purchase an additional 2.4 million shares at the offering price. The shares began trading...

