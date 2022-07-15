Fed's New Bank Regulatory Chief Has A Lot On His Plate

By Jon Hill (July 15, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- From capital to climate change risks to cryptocurrency and more, attorneys say there are plenty of policy issues that will be jockeying for attention from the Federal Reserve's new regulator-in-chief once he takes office. Michael Barr was confirmed on Wednesday to serve as the Fed's vice chair for supervision, and not a moment too soon — the position, which is one of the most important financial regulatory jobs in Washington, had been empty since last fall. Barr, who worked in the first Obama administration and both Clinton administrations, will be responsible for managing the Fed's oversight of big banks and shepherding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS