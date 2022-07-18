Winston & Strawn Adds To Miami Growth With Litigation Pro

By Madison Arnold (July 18, 2022, 12:03 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP is continuing the growth of its new Miami office with the addition of a co-founder and named partner of Stumphauzer Foslid Sloman Ross & Kolaya PLLC. Adam M. Foslid joined the litigation department after three years at his previous firm, Winston & Strawn announced Monday. He is the latest in a string of hires for the firm, which just launched its Miami shop in May with six partners. Foslid told Law360 Pulse in an interview Monday that there were a number of reasons why Winston & Strawn was the right fit for him, including its reputation as...

