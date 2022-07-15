Del. Investor Suit Says Humbl Directors Overhyped Biz Claims

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 15, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of blockchain pay platform Humbl Inc. sued the company's officers and directors in Delaware Chancery Court late Thursday claiming they misled investors about the functionality of the company's pay app and the viability of business deals with international partners. Plaintiff Mike Armstrong, a shareholder from Massachusetts, alleges company leaders violated federal securities laws and failed to disclose risks of "massive dilution" to its public shares. The suit seeks damages on claims of breaches of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, abuse of control, gross mismanagement, and waste of corporate assets. Armstrong sued Humbl co-founder, CEO, and board chair Brian Foote, co-founder...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS