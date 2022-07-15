IP Hires: McKool Smith, Husch Blackwell, O'Melveny

By Tiffany Hu (July 15, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT) -- McKool Smith has brought on a former Shore Chan patent litigator who represents universities and technology companies, while O'Melveny & Myers LLP has bolstered its technology transactions team with the addition of a partner from Hogan Lovells and another from WilmerHale. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. McKool Smith Alfonso Chan McKool Smith has added a name principal and patent litigator from Shore Chan LLP to its Dallas office. The firm announced the addition of Alfonso Chan, who represents universities, research institutes and technology companies in complex intellectual property disputes. He specializes in matters involving semiconductor and...

