FHFA Director Talks Volatile Housing Market During Hearing

By Valentina Pasquali (July 20, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The newly confirmed head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency in her first testimony Wednesday before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee called the residential real estate market of the past six months "very volatile" amid rising interest rates, high home prices and "persistent" lack of stock. Sandra Thompson, a veteran financial regulator, was confirmed as director of the FHFA in May after serving in an acting capacity for approximately one year. "It's really difficult from an affordability perspective to have prospective borrowers be able to get homes," Thompson told members of the Financial Services Committee. "Certainly what they could afford...

