Roche Settles Claim Over NHS Procurement Process

By Silvia Martelli (August 8, 2022, 12:39 PM BST) -- A Roche subsidiary has settled a claim that challenged how a National Health Service trust handled procurement for a laboratory services contract and alleged that the government agency used undisclosed criteria in the bidding process. High Court Judge Finola O'Farrell has signed off a deal ending the dispute brought by Roche Diagnostics Ltd., which accused the Department of Health and Social Care of applying unpublished criteria when evaluating it for a contract for providing and maintaining pathology equipment. The two sides reached a "confidential agreement" on July 4, according to a newly-public July 14 order. Roche, based in Basel, Switzerland, had accused North Bristol...

