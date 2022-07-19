Property Fund Sues Aviva For £5.3M Water Damage Payout

By Alex Baldwin (July 19, 2022, 3:24 PM BST) -- A property management fund has sued Aviva Insurance as it seeks a £5.3 million ($6.4 million) payout to cover repair costs for water damage at one of its properties in England. Lothbury Property Trust Co. told the High Court that Aviva had rejected its indemnity claim after it reported "certain instances" of damage to the office block too late, according to its claim. The fund maintains that it is still entitled to be reimbursed for the damage it reported "immediately" to the insurer, and is not pursuing costs for damage it reported later. Lothbury says in its claim, filed on June 7 and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS